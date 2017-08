Oct 14 (Reuters) - Purapharm Corp Ltd

* unit entered into three-year strategic cooperative agreements with Chengdu Shunyifeng Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

* cooperative agreements with Chengdu Shunyifeng Pharmaceuticals and SF Pharmaceutical Supply Chain , subsidiaries of S.F. Express

* deal to provide pharmaceutical warehousing and logistics services to unit for concentrated chinese medicine granule products in China Source text (bit.ly/2e6YsAo) Further company coverage: