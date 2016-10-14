BRIEF-M&C finalizes sale to DeA Capital of its units in fund Idea EESS

Oct 14 (Reuters) - M&C SpA :

* Finalizes contracts with Dea Capital SpA for sale of all of its shares and rights in fund Idea EESS (IDeA Efficienza Energetica e Sviluppo Sostenibile) for a total of 5.3 million euros ($5.94 million)

* Idea EESS is a closed-end investment fund reserved to qualified investors managed by IDeA Capital Funds SGR, a wholly-owned unit of DeA Capital

* The units involved in the transaction represent 15.1 percent of the total size of the fund, of which DeA Capital already owns 15.3 percent Source text for Eikon: ; Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)