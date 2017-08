Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals doses first patient in IGNITE4 phase 3 clinical trial of eravacycline in cIAI

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - top-line IGNITE4 data expected in 4Q 2017

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc- study is expected to enroll approximately 450 adult patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: