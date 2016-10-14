BRIEF-Birmingham International appoints Zhao Wenqing as CEO & chairman

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Birmingham International Holdings Ltd

* Zhao Wenqing has been appointed as an executive director, chairman of board and chief executive officer of company

* Liu Yiu Keung Stephen has tendered his resignation as executive director and chairman of board

* Yen Ching Wai David has tendered his resignation as executive director and chief executive officer

* Koo Chi Sum has tendered her resignation as executive director

* Zhu Kai has been appointed as an executive director

* Sue Ka Lok has been appointed as an executive director

* Chan Yuk Yee has been appointed as an executive director

* Yiu Chun Kong has been appointed as an executive director

* application has been made to stock exchange for resumption with effect from 9:00 a.m. On monday, 17 october 2016