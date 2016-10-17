BRIEF-Bank of America Q3 EPS $0.41

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp

* Bank of America reports Q3-16 net income of $5.0 billion, EPS of $0.41

* Qtrly revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3% to $21.6 billion from $21.0 billion

* Qtrly provision for credit losses of $850 million, compared to $806 million

* Qtrly net charge-offs declined to $888 million from $932 million

* Qtrly noninterest expense declined 3%, or $458 million, to $13.5 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $20.96 billion -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* Qtrly net interest income $10,201 million versus $9,900 million last year

* Estimated CET1 ratio (Basel 3 standardized, fully phased-in) 11.8 percent at Q3 end versus 11.4 percent at Q2 end

* Qtrly net charge-off ratio 0.40 percent versus 0.43 percent year ago Source (bit.ly/2e0D7NV) Further company coverage: