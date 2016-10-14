FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P -Malta long-term ratings raised to 'A-' on strong economic growth outlook stable
October 14, 2016 / 3:47 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S&P -Malta long-term ratings raised to 'A-' on strong economic growth outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P-Malta long-term ratings raised to 'a-' on strong economic growth; outlook stable

* S&P on Malta- Economy will expand in real terms by 3% year on average in 2016-2019

* S&P on Malta- "economy is exposed to potential external shocks, largest being possible disruption to trade, financial markets from U.K. brexit"

* S&P on Malta-outllok reflects view that upside potential of malta's economic,fiscal performance is balanced by downside risks related to brexit

* S&P on Malta- we consider the financial services industry to be sufficiently diversified to contain the risks related to brexit Source text : [bit.ly/2dZuUGy]

