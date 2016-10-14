FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele Columbus completes adjustment of term loans
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 14, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tele Columbus completes adjustment of term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG :

* Successfully completed the refinancing, consolidation and extension of its existing term loans in the amount of 1.255 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and has also agreed a change in terms on the existing credit agreement with a total volume of 1.38 billion euros

* Within the framework of the transaction, the credit agreements were extended until January 2023 and the loan term for term loans was reduced by 50 basis points to 400 basis points plus Euribor

* Benefits by the transaction of a significant cut in interest rates in the amount of 6.3 million euros annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

