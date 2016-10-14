US STOCKS-Wall St up in volatile trade following Yellen comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Oct 14 Salesforce.Com Inc :
* Confirms The Financial Times report that said Salesforce walked away from Twitter bid -spokesperson Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* SJW Corp - Reached settlement with Arizona Department of Transportation of $20 million on property value related to co's warehouse building located in Phoenix Arizona
Oct 14 Salesforce.com Inc's chief executive, Marc Benioff, said he has ruled out bidding for Twitter Inc, a decision that appeased Salesforce's investors on Friday and raised questions about Twitter's future.