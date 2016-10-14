FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Patheon NV says three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary work stoppages due to Hurricane Matthew - SEC filing
October 14, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Patheon NV says three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary work stoppages due to Hurricane Matthew - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Patheon NV :

* Three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary work stoppages due to power outages and weather-related events

* Manati and Florence sites have resumed full operations; Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week

* Sites impacted by Hurricane Matthew are in Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; and, Manati, Puerto Rico - SEC filing

* Hurricane Matthew caused a loss of power at Florence site and local flooding on roadways near our Greenville site

* Does not expect temporary work stoppages to impact 2017 results

* Fire at a power plant in Puerto Rico resulted in a power outage across most of island, including Patheon's manufacturing site in Manati

* Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week Source text (bit.ly/2dZXk3n) Further company coverage:

