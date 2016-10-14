US STOCKS-Wall St up in volatile trade following Yellen comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Oct 14 Patheon NV :
* Three of its manufacturing sites experienced temporary work stoppages due to power outages and weather-related events
* Manati and Florence sites have resumed full operations; Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week
* Sites impacted by Hurricane Matthew are in Florence, South Carolina; Greenville, North Carolina; and, Manati, Puerto Rico - SEC filing
* Hurricane Matthew caused a loss of power at Florence site and local flooding on roadways near our Greenville site
* Does not expect temporary work stoppages to impact 2017 results
* Fire at a power plant in Puerto Rico resulted in a power outage across most of island, including Patheon's manufacturing site in Manati
* Greenville site is expected to resume operations in course of next week Source text (bit.ly/2dZXk3n) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* SJW Corp - Reached settlement with Arizona Department of Transportation of $20 million on property value related to co's warehouse building located in Phoenix Arizona
Oct 14 Salesforce.com Inc's chief executive, Marc Benioff, said he has ruled out bidding for Twitter Inc, a decision that appeased Salesforce's investors on Friday and raised questions about Twitter's future.