BRIEF-Duke Energy says 96 pct of Hurricane Matthew outages restored
* Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power will be restored by saturday night
Oct 14 Rosetta Genomics Ltd
* Rosetta Genomics Ltd - co has discontinued testing using four of its pcr-based gene mutation assays run out of its lake forest, california facility
* Rosetta Genomics - instead, co is exploring alternative paths to re-establish testing for these gene mutations, and revalidating these assays
* Rosetta Genomics - during the interim period co is satisfying its customer needs for this testing through third party laboratories Source text: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Wells Fargo statement regarding ohio gov. John kasich's oct. 14 announcement