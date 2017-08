Oct 14 (Reuters) - Levin Capital Strategies

* Reports 25.2 Pct Passive Stake In Fluidigm Corp As of oct 13 - SEC filing

* Levin Capital Strategies says purchased the shares of Fluidigm Corp based on its belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued

* Levin Capital Strategies says it has not acquired the shares in fluidigm corp with a purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of the co