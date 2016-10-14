FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-D. E. Shaw and Co evaluating potential deals with Terraform Power, SunEdison

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - D. E. Shaw And Co

* D. E. Shaw And Co - is evaluating various potential deals with one or both Terraform Power, SunEdison, controlling stockholder of terraform power

* D. E. Shaw And Co - potential deal could result in affiliate of co participating in the management and/or operations of Terraform Power - sec filing

* D. E. Shaw And Co -affiliate may make non-binding proposal with regard to deal as part of process currently being overseen by Terraform Power, SunEdison Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2egBvvm) Further company coverage:

