Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury

* Shaftesbury - cancelled interest rate swaps with notional principal of £55 million at cost of £34.1 million, £3.9 million less than mark to market valuation at 30 sept

* Termination cost equivalent to fall in epra nav of 12 pence/share; transaction reduces blended cost of debt by c 40 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: