10 months ago
BRIEF-FIT Biotech decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants
October 14, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-FIT Biotech decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy :

* Says has decided on issue of convertible notes and warrants

* On Aug. 25 decided to establish Convertible Note and Warrant Programmes in order to implement Convertible Notes with Warrants Funding Programme of up to 12,480,000 euros ($13.98 million) between Fit Biotech and Sitra

* Says has decided to withdraw second tranche of 250,000 euros included in program and to issue to Sitra total of 250 convertible notes and 884,643 warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

