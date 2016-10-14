FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group raises stake in Denmark's Bang & Olufsen
#Consumer Electronics
October 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sparkle Roll Group raises stake in Denmark's Bang & Olufsen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Says Sparkle Roll Group Limited BVI has acquired further shares in Bang & Olufsen

* Says Sparkle Roll now has 6,519,358 shares in the company, each of a nominal value of DKK 10, equal to approximately 15.1%

* Says owner of Sparke Roll Group Limited and Sparkle Roll Holdings Limited, Mr. Qi Jianhong, now indirectly holds in total 20.7 percent of total share capital and equal percentage in voting rights. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

