Oct 14 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings

* s&p - revises kenya sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is b+

* s&p - kenya’s economic growth performance and prospects remain strong, and both fiscal and external performance has improved recently

* s&p on kenya - outlook revision reflects expectation strong growth performance will continue to offset more volatile fiscal and external performance Source text (bit.ly/2e3AKbf)