Oct 14 (Reuters) - Europacorp SA :

* Luc Besson and Europacorp win their lawsuit against Avalanche Productions

* Commercial Court of Paris dismissed the company Avalanche Productions of all its requests and ordered it to pay 10,000 euros ($11,201.00) to Europacorp Source text: bit.ly/2eoUU0X Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)