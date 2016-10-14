FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant announces price changes for neurology, GI, urology portfolis
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces price changes for neurology, GI, urology portfolis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant Patient Access and Pricing Committee comments on recent pricing action decisions

* Patient Access and Pricing Committee has made decisions regarding price changes of products in company's neurology, GI and urology portfolios

* Planned wholesale acquisition price changes, effective October 14, range from 2.0 percent to 9.0 percent

* There will be no pricing adjustments this year on dermatology and ophthalmology products

* 2016 pricing actions across its U.S. branded RX portfolio, represent an increase of less than 2.0 percent within calendar 2016 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.