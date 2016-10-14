FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-SJW expects to record a gain on property condemnation of about $5.8 mln in Q4
October 14, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SJW expects to record a gain on property condemnation of about $5.8 mln in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sjw Corp

* SJW Corp - Reached settlement with Arizona Department of Transportation of $20 million on property value related to co's warehouse building located in Phoenix Arizona

* SJW Corp - Settlement related to ADOT acquiring the property to achieve its plan to develop a new highway extension

* SJW Corp - Says title to property transferred to ADOT on Oct 13, upon recording of court's final order of condemnation

* SJW Corp - Says expects to record a gain, net of tax and expenses, on property condemnation of about $5.8 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2e4fKz4) Further company coverage:

