Oct 14 Sjw Corp

* SJW Corp - Reached settlement with Arizona Department of Transportation of $20 million on property value related to co's warehouse building located in Phoenix Arizona

* SJW Corp - Settlement related to ADOT acquiring the property to achieve its plan to develop a new highway extension

* SJW Corp - Says title to property transferred to ADOT on Oct 13, upon recording of court's final order of condemnation

* SJW Corp - Says expects to record a gain, net of tax and expenses, on property condemnation of about $5.8 million in Q4 of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2e4fKz4) Further company coverage: