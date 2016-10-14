BRIEF-Alliance One announces completion of certain refinancing transactions
* Alliance One International Inc announces completion of certain refinancing transactions
Oct 14 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Bonanza Creek Energy Inc- has elected not to make interest payment due on October 15, 2016 with respect to its $500 million 6.75% senior notes due in 2021 Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co's Board of Directors will publicize the results of an internal investigation over unauthorized accounts, according to an outside spokesman for the Board at Sard Verbinnen.
* Announcing updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates as part of regular and continuous adjustment process