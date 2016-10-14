FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Lendingclub announces updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Lendingclub announces updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lendingclub Corp

* Announcing updated loss forecasts, changes to credit, interest rates as part of regular and continuous adjustment process

* Anticipate loans originated in H2 and going forward to benefit from changes to co's credit policy and co's interest rates

* Effective October 14, 2016, interest rates on the Lending Club platform will increase by a weighted average of 26 bps

* Rate increases are concentrated in grades F and G with marginal changes in other grades

* Lendingclub - About 1 percent of borrowers who previously would have been able to obtain a loan under prior underwriting criteria will no longer be approved

* Lendingclub - Interest rates on co's platform increased by weighted average of approximately 135 basis points from Nov. 2015 to June 2016 - sec filing

* Lendingclub - Interest rate increases from Nov. 2015 to June 2016 were concentrated in grades D through G - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e7Y1pE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.