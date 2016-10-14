FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics says commenced steps to terminate enrollment in OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial
October 14, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics says commenced steps to terminate enrollment in OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Osiris Therapeutics Inc

* says on October 14, 2016, company commenced steps to terminate enrollment in its OTI-15-01 phase III clinical trial

* Osiris -trial was investigating safety and efficacy of OTI-15-01 in patients suffering from chronic DFUS that have not responded to standard of care therapy

* Osiris -patients currently enrolled in trial will continue with their current course of treatment and scheduled visit assessments, as outlined in protocol

* Osiris -decision to terminate reflects co's desire to allocate more of its research, development resources to other clinical programs-SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2epHgdQ) Further company coverage:

