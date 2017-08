Oct 14 (Reuters) - National General Holdings Corp

* National General Holdings - On Oct 14, co entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement to $225 million credit agreement, dated as of January 25, 2016

* National General Holdings Corp - Pursuant to amendment no. 1, letter of credit sublimit of credit facility increased to $112.5 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2e85hC5) Further company coverage: