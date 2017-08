Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co

* Wells Fargo statement regarding ohio gov. John kasich's oct. 14 announcement

* "Wells Fargo values state of ohio's business and will fight to earn it back."

* Wells Fargo & Co -"in meantime, wells fargo will continue to serve our ohio customers and be same, committed community partner in state"