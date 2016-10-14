BRIEF-Ameren Corporation increases quarterly cash dividend
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 44 cents per share, a 3.5 percent increase
Oct 14 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo statement regarding ohio gov. John kasich's oct. 14 announcement
* "Wells Fargo values state of ohio's business and will fight to earn it back."
* Wells Fargo & Co -"in meantime, wells fargo will continue to serve our ohio customers and be same, committed community partner in state" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power will be restored by saturday night
* Educational Development Corporation announces second quarter financial results for quarter ended august 31, 2016