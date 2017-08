Oct 17 (Reuters) - Marine Harvest Asa

* q3 harvest volume 97,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 94,000 tonnes)

* q3 operational ebit eur 178 million (Reuters poll eur 172 million)

* Updated guidance for q4 2016 has been reduced as a consequence of biological challenges

* sees 2016 harvest of 381,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 400,000 tonnes)

* sees 2017 harvest of 403,000 tonnes (Reuters poll 431,000 tonnes) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)