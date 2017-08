Oct 17 (Reuters) - Implenia AG :

* Implenia lodges appeal with Swiss Supreme Court in case about payment for work done

* Case concerns outstanding payments for construction of Letzigrund Stadium

* Consequently, Implenia still expects outstanding bills of around 20 million Swiss francs ($20.48 million)to be paid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)