10 months ago
BRIEF-R S Software (India) sept-qtr net loss widens over last qtr
October 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-R S Software (India) sept-qtr net loss widens over last qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - R S Software (India) Ltd

* Sept quarter net loss 57.6 million rupees versus loss 39.1 million rupees last quarter

* Sept quarter revenue 189.6 million rupees versus 285.2 million rupees last quarter Source text: [ Consolidated Q2FY17 vs Q1FY17 (Q-o-Q)

Revenues at Rs. 18.96 crore v/s Rs. 28.52 crore,

Net Profit at Rs (5.76) crore v/s Rs. (3.91) crore

EBIDTA at Rs. (6.96) crore v/s Rs. (4.54) crore

EBIDTA margin at (37) % v/s (16) % ]

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

