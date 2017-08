Oct 17 (Reuters) - JWA SA :

* Said Q3 revenue 1.3 million zlotys ($340,376.51) versus 0 zlotys year ago

* Q3 net profit 533,400 zlotys versus loss of 9,156 zlotys year on year

* Maintains its full year 2016-2018 financial forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)