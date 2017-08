Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wedia SA :

* H1 revenue of 2.6 million euros ($2.9 million) versus 2.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share of 58,000 euros versus loss of 42,000 euros year ago

* H1 gross operating income of 0.7 million euros

* The growth registered in H1 should be confirmed and strengthen up in FY results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)