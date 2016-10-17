FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-D Carnegie & Co: Independent committee recommends shareholders not to accept Blackstone's offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Vega Holdco, wholly owned by real estate funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone group, announced tender offer in cash to shareholders and warrant holders in D. Carnegie to transfer all of their shares and warrants

* Vega Holdco offers 100.00 Swedish crowns ($11.60) per share, regardless of share class

* Independent committee unanimously recommends shareholders not to accept Blackstone's mandatory tender offer

* Committee's assessment is, however, it could be positive that real estate investor such as Blackstone becomes new principal owner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

