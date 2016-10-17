BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies announces intention to float on JSE

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies:
* Intention to float announcement
* Announces its intention to float on JSE main board
* Expects to be listed in food and drug retailers sector of JSE
* Proposed offering is expected to comprise an offer for subscription by company of new ordinary shares
* Net proceeds received from offering shall be used for repurchase of shares from existing shareholders
* Net proceeds received from offering shall also be used for repayment of existing indebtedness
* Goldman Sachs, Investec Bank and Standard Bank of South Africa have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners