BRIEF-Dis-Chem Pharmacies announces intention to float on JSE

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies:

* Intention to float announcement

* Announces its intention to float on JSE main board

* Expects to be listed in food and drug retailers sector of JSE

* Proposed offering is expected to comprise an offer for subscription by company of new ordinary shares

* Net proceeds received from offering shall be used for repurchase of shares from existing shareholders

* Net proceeds received from offering shall also be used for repayment of existing indebtedness

* Goldman Sachs, Investec Bank and Standard Bank of South Africa have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners