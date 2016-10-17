FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Robert Walters reports rise in Q3 net fee income
October 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Robert Walters reports rise in Q3 net fee income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc :

* Q3 trading update

* Good performance with Q3 group net fee income up 8 pct* (23 pct actual)

* UK Q3 net fee income 23.4 mln stg versus 21.5 mln stg year earlier

* Q3 Europe net fee income up 8 pct* (27 pct actual)

* Current trading remains in line with market expectations - CEO

* In the UK, financial services remained relatively subdued but with signs of a pick-up in activity levels towards end of quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

