FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biffa prices London IPO at 180 p/shr, to list Oct. 20
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biffa prices London IPO at 180 p/shr, to list Oct. 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc

* Biffa, a leading uk waste management business, today announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 118,001,417 shares at 180 pence per share.

* Offer price has been set at 180 pence per share equating to a market capitalisation of £450 million on admission.

* Global offer comprises an offer of 118,001,417 new shares representing 47.2% of biffa's share capital on admission

* Net proceeds from global offer and subscription for subscription shares receivable by company will be used towards a payment of funds to hmrc with respect to ongoing legacy evp claims 1 and towards repayment of its current debt facilities

* Admission and commencement of unconditional dealings are expected to take place at 8.00am on 20 october 2016

* Assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, avenue capital credit will hold 15.5%, angelo gordon will hold 14.5% and bain capital credit will hold 9.1% of company's issued share capital immediately following admission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.