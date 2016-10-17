FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's TCS Group sees net profit growing 20-40 pct/year in 2017-2019
October 17, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Russia's TCS Group sees net profit growing 20-40 pct/year in 2017-2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s TCS Group says:

* Group believes that it has net income growth potential of 20-40 percent per year for next three years;

* Group expects that new (non-credit card) business lines will account for around 30 percent of group’s net income by 2019;

* Group expects new (non-credit card) business lines to contribute between 6 to 10 billion roubles ($96 million-$160.7 million) to net income by end of 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2255 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

