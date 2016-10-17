FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Gaming Corps to acquire Texas-based Red Fly Studio
October 17, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gaming Corps to acquire Texas-based Red Fly Studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gaming Corps AB :

* Board enters into conditional agreement to acquire Texas-based Red Fly Studio Inc.

* Acquisition is done through directed share issue to sellers with deviation from shareholders' preferential rights

* To issue up to 5 million shares plus potential additional issue of 6 million shares if Red Fly reach revenue of over $2.5 million in 2016

* A further 8 million shares to be issued as additional purchase price if Red Fly's turnover exceeds $5 million in FY 2017

* Further 10 million shares is to be issued as additional consideration if Red Fly turnover exceeds $10 million in FY 2018

* Red Fly has revenue of about $0.8 million up until Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

