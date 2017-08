Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* In terms of offer, Stellar Capital received acceptances from Torre shareholders constituting about 19.95 pct of issued shares of Torre

* Subsequent to offer, Stellar Capital now holds 55.38 pct of issued ordinary share capital of Torre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)