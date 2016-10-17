FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation
October 17, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation

* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect real GDP to contract by 1% in 2016, compared with our earlier forecast of a 1.5% expansion

* Fitch - Substantially cut growth forecasts for Nigeria to reflect a weak performance in 1H16 and continuing policy challenges

* Fitch on Nigeria: Medium-Term growth outlook remains significantly lower than 5.6% growth seen in 2010-14

* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect a limited bounce back and forecast a recovery to 2.6% next year, with downside risks if dollar liquidity remains tight

Source text for Eikon:

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
