BRIEF-Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch - Weak Nigerian economy will endanger fiscal consolidation

* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect real GDP to contract by 1% in 2016, compared with our earlier forecast of a 1.5% expansion

* Fitch - Substantially cut growth forecasts for Nigeria to reflect a weak performance in 1H16 and continuing policy challenges

* Fitch on Nigeria: Medium-Term growth outlook remains significantly lower than 5.6% growth seen in 2010-14

* Fitch on Nigeria - Expect a limited bounce back and forecast a recovery to 2.6% next year, with downside risks if dollar liquidity remains tight

Source text for Eikon: