Oct 17 (Reuters) - Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd :

* Syarikat takaful malaysia bhd- qtrly revenue of 427 million rgt versus 389.2 million rgt and net profit of 44.9 million rgt versus 34.4 million rgt

* Syarikat takaful malaysia bhd- no dividend was declared for the current quarter under review

Source text : (bit.ly/2duCQzQ)

