10 months ago
October 17, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals CMX157 advances head-to-head Phase 2a clinical study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* CMX157 advances head-to-head phase 2A clinical study in Hepatitis B patients with favorable recommendation from DSMB

* Contravir expects to complete remaining two escalation cohorts and report top-line results by year-end 2016.

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals - begun enrolling next dosing group in hephase 2A dose-escalation study comparing safety and efficacy of contravir's CMX157 to tenofovir disoproxil fumarate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
