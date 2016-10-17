FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies
October 17, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oceaneering International Inc :

* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention

* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash

* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems

* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
