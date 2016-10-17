UPDATE 1-Hasbro revenue, profit beat as Disney Princess dolls dazzle
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
Oct 17 Oceaneering International Inc :
* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention
* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash
* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems
* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017
* Timbercreek Financial-Federal Department Of Finance's changes to rules related to residential mortgages aren't expected to impact co's financial performance
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17