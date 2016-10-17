Oct 17 Oceaneering International Inc :

* Oceaneering completes acquisition of Blue Ocean Technologies, expanding subsea services into riserless light well intervention

* Oceaneering International Inc says deal for approximately $30 million in cash

* Oceaneering International Inc - expects to invest approximately $10 million to complete construction of two RLWI systems

* Oceaneering International -deal include 3 RLWI systems, two of which are currently under construction, and are expected to be fully functional by mid-2017