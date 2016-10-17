BRIEF-Sing Holdings enters into property sale agreement with GL Investment Co

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Sing Holdings Ltd :

* Sing holdings ltd- purchase consideration payable to vendor in cash under agreement is a$107.0 million

* Entered into a conditional property sale agreement with gl investment co melbourne pty ltd

* Sing holdings- acquisition not expected to have material impact on consolidated net tangible assets per share and consolidated earnings per share

* Acquisition will be funded by group's internal resources and bank borrowings

* Acquisition of travelodge docklands in melbourne, australia

