10 months ago
BRIEF-Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 mln of stock
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 mln of stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Silgan Holdings Inc

* Silgan announces commencement of tender offer to purchase up to $250 million of stock and authorization for additional stock repurchases

* Has authorized Silgan to repurchase up to an additional $300 million of its common stock, effective through December 31, 2021

* Silgan Holdings under terms of tender offer, stockholders will have opportunity to tender their shares at a price within a range of $45.50 to $52.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
