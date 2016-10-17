BRIEF-China Animal Healthcare updates on announcements in relation to forensic investigation

Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Animal Healthcare Ltd

* Refers to co's announcements in relation to forensic investigation

* Engaged RSM Nelson Wheeler Corporate advisory to expand scope of forensic investigation to cover possible accounting discrepancies

* There were discrepancies between year end balances of bank statements obtained from banks & those stated in accounting records of certain units of co

* Trading in company's shares will continue to suspend until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: