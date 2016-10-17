FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Constellation Brands reaches an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business
#Funds News
October 17, 2016 / 12:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Constellation Brands reaches an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc :

* Constellation has reached an agreement to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario teachers' pension plan

* Transaction is valued at approximately C$1.03 billion

* Expects to receive cash proceeds, net of repayment of outstanding debt, of approximately C$750 million

* Constellation Brands - expects to recognize after-tax gain for fiscal 2017, which will be excluded from company's comparable basis diluted EPS from deal

* Constellation Brands Inc - acquires a minority stake in Bardstown Bourbon Company

* Constellation Brands Inc - will continue ownership of Black Velvet Whisky and related production facility in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

* Constellation Brands - deal includes sale of brands such as Jackson-Triggs,Inniskillin, wineries, vineyards, offices, facilities, wine rack retail stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

