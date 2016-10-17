FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co is contemplating non-public issuance of A shares
October 17, 2016

BRIEF-Guangzhou Automobile Group Co is contemplating non-public issuance of A shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Announcement contemplating non-public issuance of a shares

* As at date of this announcement, co has not entered into any agreement/contract in relation to non-public issuance of a shares

* "company is contemplating a non-public issuance of A shares"

* Save as disclosed, board confirms that it is not aware of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under part Xiva of SFO

* Trading in A shares and convertible bonds issued by co will be suspended from 18 october 2016

* "Non-public issuance of a shares involves significant uncertainties and it may or may not proceed" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

