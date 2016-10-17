FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Man Sang Jewellery Holdings announces resumption of trading
#Apparel & Accessories
October 17, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Man Sang Jewellery Holdings announces resumption of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Man Sang Jewellery Holdings Ltd :

* rich men ltd said they have been approached by an independent third party as potential purchaser of existing shares of co

* "no legally binding agreements have been entered into in respect of any of possible transaction as at date of this announcement"

* Noted recent increases in price and trading volume of shares

* Confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such price and/or volume movements

* application has been made for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. on tuesday, 18 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

